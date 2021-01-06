      Weather Alert

Canton Parks and Rec Seeking Levy Renewal in May

Jan 6, 2021 @ 5:42am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council is taking the first steps in renewing the Parks and Recreation Department levy that will appear on the May ballot.

They are asking the auditor to determine what the 5 mills will cost the taxpayer, then another informal resolution at a later meeting will produce the ballot language.

The current 5-mill levy was passed in 2016 when the park and recreation departments merged.

One major takeaway from the parks levy: it’s a renewal, meaning no new taxes.

Centennial Plaza Open, Part of Two-Month-Long Downtown Light Festival