Canton PD: Charges Expected Out of Friday Fatal Accident
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 29-year-old Canton driver who struck and killed a young city woman in a two-vehicle accident last Friday could face charges this week.
Canton police say alcohol or drugs appear to be contributing factors to the crash that killed 20-year-old To’nia Davis.
The crash at 9th Street and Dueber Avenue SW also sent her passenger 21-year-old Tejona Jackson to a Cleveland hospital with critical injuries.
They believe the other driver ran a red light.