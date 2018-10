CANTON, Ohio m(WHBC) – Canton police have identified the man who was killed as he walked across West Tusc on Thursday night.

Canton police and the county coroner’s office say 54-year-old Harold Moore was crossing in the 4100 block of West Tusc when he was struck by a pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at Aultman.

No home address is listed for Moore.

It was the third traffic fatality in the city in a week.