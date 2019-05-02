Canton Police Department Seeking Recruits

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department is now recruiting.

Lt. Dennis Garren says they’re looking for people of high moral character and good values to join the force and start making a difference.

“No two days are the same, you get to be out and interacting with people and making a difference in people’s lives.”

He says one of their goals in this recruitment effort is to higher candidates that better match the city’s population, so they’re trying to increase their minority recruits.

Lt. Garren says they could hire anywhere from 5 to 15 people in this recruitment effort depending on retirements.

Currently they have a force of around 160 officers.

From 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, the Canton Police Recruitment Team will be welcoming potential applicants in the Kresge Lot in the 300 block of Market Ave North to join the ranks of Canton’s Finest.

The Recruitment Team will be signing up recruits on site for a free Civil Service Exam on June 22nd at 10 a.m. at the civic center.

“It takes a special person to do this job and that’s who we’re looking for.”