Canton Police Force Adds 8 New Officers

Jun 1, 2022 @ 4:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has eight new police officers as of Tuesday, bringing the force up to 167.

The seven men and one woman were sworn in in City Council chambers.

Late last year, the city raised starting pay for police officers to $51,500, with an increase after a year on the force.

It hasn’t been easy hiring police officers around the country, so Mayor Tom Bernabei and Chief John Gabbard were satisfied with this group of cadets.

