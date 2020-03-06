Canton Police Get Small But Meaningful Gift
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the Canton Police department received a small but meaningful gift this afternoon from a man who has dedicated his life to thanking those who serve to protect.
Since retiring from the US Army in 2010, Colonel David Dodd has worked to make sure every police officer knows they are appreciated. Through the non-profit Point 27 the Marietta, Georgia native travels the country, handing out special dog tags with a blue strip in the middle and a bible verse on the back.
Dodd was originally in the Buckeye state for the Arnold Classic. However, after that event was canceled due to concerns from the Cornona virus, he decided to make a few detours through multiple cities in Ohio, including here in Canton.
In addition to the blue tag, Point 27 has special tags that are given to the families of police officers and or military members who were killed in the line of duty.
You can view Dodd telling the full story of Point 27 in the video below.