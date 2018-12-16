Canton Police Investigating Homicide

(WHBC) – A man found shot in a vehicle in Canton on Saturday night later died at a hospital.

The police department says officers responded to a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A few minutes later a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was flagged down on U.S. 62 near Maple Avenue NE regarding a person in a vehicle who had been shot.

The trooper, along with a Stark County Sheriff’s Office deputy administered first aid until the man could be transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Police say the victim, Donte Alexander, 29, later died from the gunshot wounds.

The police department says an investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE.

Canton Police Department detectives are investigating the homicide, with assistance from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.