Canton Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.
The police department says officers responded to the 1300 block of Spring Avenue NE at 1:38 Wednesday morning to investigate a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are withholding the victim’s name until family can be notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144, and tips can also be reported anonymously through the city’s tip411 system.