Canton Police Looking for Chase Bank Robber

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the FBI are trying to track down a bank robber.
A man held up the 30th Street NW office of Chase Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
He passed a teller a demand note.
The robber then took off on foot towards Cromer Avenue.
Here’s more from the CPD press release:
The suspect is described as a black, male with a dark complexion.
The suspect is thin and approximately 6’02’’ in height.
He was wearing a black Adidas track suit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.