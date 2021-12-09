Canton Police Make Arrest in Connection with Goodwill Threats
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police, making a quick arrest in those Goodwill store threats made earlier this week.
29-year-old Giovanni Stanley of Canton was arrested on Thursday, charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.
Both are felony charges.
Police say he was a Goodwill employee.
The threats to “shoot up” a Canton thrift store were sent by email to the corporate offices on 9th Street SW.
There was also a phone threat made to a store.
40 Goodwill locations across northeast Ohio closed as a precaution.