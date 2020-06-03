Canton Police Officer Resigns Following Social Media Post
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department has announced the resignation of an officer following an inappropriate social media post.
Chief Jack Angelo said in a statement that the department became aware of the post late Tuesday night. The Officer, who remains unnamed, resigned prior to being terminated.
“The Officer’s conduct is unacceptable and not in line with the standards of the Canton Police Department,” Angelo said. “The Canton Police Department condemns all forms of racism.”
The Canton Police Department asks citizens to not judge all officers by the actions of one former police officer. The full statement issued can be seen below.