Canton Police Officer Returns to Work After Recovering from COVID-19

Jun 22, 2020 @ 3:40pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – About two weeks ago a pair of Canton Police officers were forced to miss work after testing positive for COVID-19.

While some were worried that the virus might spread to other members of the force, the department tells WHBC News that things look to be under control. Lt. Dennis Garren says no additional officers tested positive for the virus.

As for the original duo, one of the two officers has returned to work and the second one is expected to return very soon. Neither officer was hospitalized due to the virus.

Shortly after the two officers tested positive, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo told the Repository that he believed they contracted the virus due to the protests downtown.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams refuted that claim, saying he was not aware of a surge in local cases and that there was no way to gauge whether or not the illnesses could be tied to the protest.

