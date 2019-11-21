Canton Police Officer Saves Mans Life in Car Accident

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Police officer being in the right place at the right time might have saved the life of an area man involved in an accident yesterday.
The police officer, who remains unnamed, along with the assistance of a civilian passing by worked together to pull a man from a burning car after he crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon.
He provided aid to the man until assistance arrived. It is undetermined what caused the victim to crash. He remains in the hospital and his status is not available. No one was inside the home during the accident.