      Weather Alert

Canton Police Release Body Cam Video of Officer-Involved Shooting

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:26pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Disturbing police body cam video of the shooting incident that took the life of 46-year-old James Williams of Canton early on New Years Day.

It has been released by city police.

the unnamed officer who shot Williams is seen walking toward the fenced-in area of the victim’s house on 10th Street SW.

That’s where seemingly-endless gunfire is heard from an AR-15, apparently shot in the air.

After the officer gets closer and the gunfire continues, he fires several shots into the wooden fence.

Williams was hit in the chest and died later at the hospital.

BCI is investigating.

The gunfire was so loud, it’s doubtful any police instructions would have been heard.

Popular Posts
Måneskin are “Beggin'” you to watch them ring in 2022 on ABC's ﻿'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Betty White: 1922-2021
Camila Cabello unloads Hollywood Hills home for $4.3 million
OneRepublic's happy to return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': “Must be doing something right!”
Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date
Connect With Us Listen To Us On