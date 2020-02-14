Canton Police Save Woman from Self Harm
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police stopped a woman from taking her own life last evening. Officers say the received calls about a 34 year old woman who was threatening to harm herself. When they arrived they found her in the Nimishillen Creek. Lt. Dennis Garren says the woman swam away from police but eventually she was taken safely to shore. Both the woman and the four officers who assisted her were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The officers were released. The woman’s status is unknown.