Canton Police Seek Suspect from Shooting Near Community Center

Jul 8, 2021 @ 9:10am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are searching for a 31-year-old man, accused of shooting another man.

It happened on 13th Street at Clarendon Avenue SW Tuesday night, near the J Babe Stearn Community Center.

Myles Muth is accused of shooting the 30-year-old man in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

City Council member Chris Smith tells the Repository that she was attending a baseball game outside the center when she instructed the kids, coaches and parents to run inside the center to take cover.

Canton police say there were initially rumors it was a police-involved shooting, but that was not the case.

