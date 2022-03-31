Canton Police With New Software to Better Communicate With Public
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting Thursday, contacting Canton police becomes a lot like ordering from Amazon.
That’s thanks to new SPIDR Tech software.
911 callers and others will receive return text messages, providing a report number and other information.
The department will even provide options if they report back that the response will be delayed.
There are even timely updates if an investigation is involved.
Canton is the first city in Ohio and one of the first east of the Mississippi to try the new service.
The $40,000 annual cost is being entirely paid for with grant funding this year.
But they hope to find funding to keep it around.