Canton Programming First Batch of American Rescue Plan Funding
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first batch of the approximately $63 million in American Rescue Plan funds coming to Canton over the next few years have been programmed.
$1.15 million will go to a second small business grant effort.
Specifics of the program are being worked out, but it will be administered much the same way by the Economic Community and Development Institute.
177 businesses benefited from a similar amount of money from CARES Act funding.
The hope is to again have applications online at the city website.