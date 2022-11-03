Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Public Health: Flu Season Has Begun

November 3, 2022 4:55AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flu season has arrived in the Canton area, though perhaps a bit earlier than usual.

Canton Public Health has seen at least one hospitalized case, with a push to get that flu shot to stay healthy through the holidays.

So when’s the best time to get that flu shot?

It may be right now.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says with Thanksgiving coming three weeks from Thursday, it’s a great way to stay healthy through the holiday season…

Adams also recommends that COVID booster shot.

