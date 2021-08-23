Canton Public Health: Mosquito Spraying Resumes Monday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying resumes in the city of Canton Monday evening.
Canton Public Health will begin on the northwest side of the city Monday through Wednesday, spraying from 9 until midnight.
Health Commissioner Jim Adams says there are things you can do to reduce the mosquito population in your neighborhood.
Like, getting rid of any containers with stand water, no matter how small.
Adams says mosquitoes can grow even in a small cup in five to ten days.
There was a recent positive West Nile Virus test among mosquitoes in the city; more at whbc.com
Mosquito spraying will take place as follows, according to a Public Health news release:
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 – 25
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 & 27
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY & TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 & 31
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures on any of the dates scheduled, spraying will be postponed until it can be rescheduled.
Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should protect their hives.