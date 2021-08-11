Canton Public Health, State EPA Putting Together Plan for Lead Testing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the result of recorded high levels of lead emissions from the Republic Steel plant in Canton last month.
The city’s health department is working with the state EPA, formulating a plan to test some residents who live near the facility.
A test for lead levels in the blood would be administered.
The specifics on how that would be done are being worked out.
Republic has been fined $50,000 and is to explain what will be done to curtail emissions.
That must happen, before production of leaded steel is allowed to resume.
The plant violated lead emission maximums on the Georgetown Road air monitor twice last month, according to the EPA.