      Weather Alert

Canton Public Health: Use ‘AirNow’ to Monitor Air Quality Index

Jul 22, 2021 @ 4:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With wildfires to our west and warm summer weather here, there’s always the possibility our Air Quality will reach “Unhealthy” levels.

That’s when those with respiratory diseases, older adults and children need to limit exposure to outdoor air.

Canton Public Health says the AirNow website and app are the best ways to track the hourly Air Quality Index.

The index reached “Unhealthy” levels on Tuesday afternoon.

Popular Posts
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Only Jimmy Could Find A Way To Complain About Disney
Netflix Adding Video Game Service
Are Backstreet Boys Considering a Tour With NSYNC and 98 Degrees?
A List Of Things That Lasted Longer Than Jeff Bezos' Trip To Space  
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Best Break-Up Lines
Connect With Us Listen To Us On