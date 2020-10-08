      Weather Alert

Canton Public Health: Vaccine Fears Cloud Effort to Eliminate COVID-19

Oct 8, 2020 @ 5:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even with the need for a vaccine to finally put an end to COVID-19, many people are saying they won’t get the vaccination when it becomes available.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says it’s part of a trend away from vaccines, but he says they are safe and necessary to prevent many deadly and horrible diseases.

Another factor slowing the vaccine rate this year is the virus itself, with families behind on their doctor visits.

