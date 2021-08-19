Canton Public Health: West Nile Virus Back Again
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – West Nile Virus is back in Canton, confirmed from a recent test of a batch of mosquitoes.
That has Canton Public Health doing more nighttime spraying starting Monday.
They are passing along helpful hints, like wearing long sleeves and pants, especially at times when mosquitoes are active.
The city tests pools containing mosquitoes weekly and also uses a larvicide to kill the pests in their formative days.
Here’s information from the city’s health department:
Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 – 25
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 & 27
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY & TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 & 31
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures on any of the dates scheduled, spraying will be postponed until it can be rescheduled.
Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should protect their hives.