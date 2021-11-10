      Weather Alert

Canton Raising Starting Pay for New Police Officers

Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In order to encourage more “new blood” in the department, Canton City Council is dramatically increasing starting pay.

The salary for cadets with the Canton Police Department is going up by 34-percent.

New hires will make $51,000 when the new wage takes effect.

Several recent new hires reportedly left to join another police department.

The cadets are officers who are not in the police union until they’ve been with the force for one year.

The Canton Police Department hopes to add 10 to 15 new officers, with recent attrition and retirements.

