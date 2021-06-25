Canton Ranks 20th in Country for Dog Attacks on Postal Carriers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re on a national list, and it’s not a good one.
The Canton 4-4-7 zip codes came in 20th in the country for dogs attacking and biting mail carriers last year, with 18 such incidents.
Postal Service Northern Ohio Safety Manager Robin Sarian believes it’s related to the pandemic, and with people spending more time at home, their dogs become protective.
Sarian says sometimes kids accidentally let the dog out, but there are parts of the city where dogs are running loose.
She asks that you keep the big front door closed when mail is being delivered, and teach kids not to run out the door for the mail and accidentally let “Fido” out.
Ohio was the 3rd highest state for dog bites, more at whbc.com