Canton Responds To The ‘Florida Man’ Challenge!
By Gabe
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 2:56 PM

The latest viral trend involves the internet-phenomenon known as ‘Florida Man’. Based on the popular crazy news headlines that usually begin with ‘Forida man…’, the object of the challenge is to share the headline result of Google searching the phrase ‘Florida Man’ and your birth month and day.

We asked our Facebook friends to share their results and here are some of the best:

“Police arrest Florida man after zoo animals found in apartment”

Florida man can no longer order pizza”

“Florida man attacked by a crazy squirrel gone nuts”

“Nude Florida man burns himself while dancing in flames, chanting gibberish”

Florida man not drinking and driving, only at stop signs”

 

See the complete list here and be sure to share your own!

