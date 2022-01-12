      Weather Alert

Canton Rolling Out New Parking Options Downtown

Jan 12, 2022 @ 4:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parking your car in downtown Canton gets a little easier in a few months.

City Council approved a contract with ParkMobile that will allow drivers to pay for on-street parking with a cell phone app.

Parking costs the same, but the contract does include a 35-cents per transaction fee.

The “feed the meter” option with coins will remain.

As for the two city-owned parking decks along Walnut Avenue, they will be automated.

They’ll pay-at-the-gate cashless options plus use of the ParkMobile app, eliminating the attendant jobs.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says ParkMobile services some 500 U.S. municipalities.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram… Again
Britney Spears strips down in latest Instagram post to celebrate “Free woman energy”
Taco Bell Launches Taco-A-Day Subscription Program Nationwide
Britney Spears details restaurant experience that brought her to tears: “Wow, is this what I've been missing?”
Andy Samberg Doesn’t Want To Join TikTok Because He Thinks He’s Too Old
Connect With Us Listen To Us On