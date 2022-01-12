Canton Rolling Out New Parking Options Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parking your car in downtown Canton gets a little easier in a few months.
City Council approved a contract with ParkMobile that will allow drivers to pay for on-street parking with a cell phone app.
Parking costs the same, but the contract does include a 35-cents per transaction fee.
The “feed the meter” option with coins will remain.
As for the two city-owned parking decks along Walnut Avenue, they will be automated.
They’ll pay-at-the-gate cashless options plus use of the ParkMobile app, eliminating the attendant jobs.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says ParkMobile services some 500 U.S. municipalities.