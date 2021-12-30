Canton Settles Two Labor Contracts, Approves Temporary 2022 Budget
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has new one-year contract agreements with its two AFSCME union locals.
They’ve been approved by council.
Members of the technical/clerical and service/labor locals are receiving three-percent raises.
But they are also getting up to $1500 in COVID bonuses, since many had to come to work anyway during the pandemic.
They are one-year contracts because of revenue concerns.
That’s regarding the number of people who normally work in Canton, now doing so from home.
The city has approved temporary operating and capital budgets for 2022.
The General Fund budget is at nearly $66 million, and with all city funds totaling $355 million.