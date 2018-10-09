Canton Shooting Update

No one has been charged yet in the shooting on Saturday that killed a Canton man. Police say they’re sending information to the Stark County Prosecutor for possible charges…and it more than likley will go to the grand jury. 31-year old Jay Schweitzer was found in the parking lot of a gas station at West Tusc and I-77. He had been shot in the chest. Police won’t release the name of the peson they believe is responsible because no charges have been filed. They do say the two were involved in a confrontation before the shooting.

