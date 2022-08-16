Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo
Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

August 16, 2022 6:54AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol.

She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on.

47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst also faces a misdemanor OVi charge.

Both drivers were injured, Hayhurst the most seriously.

That crash happened early Wednesday morning of last week.

