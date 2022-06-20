      Weather Alert

Canton Spraying For Mosquitos Starting Monday

Jun 20, 2022 @ 4:44am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton begins its first round of mosquito spraying Monday in the northwest quadrant.

Canton City Public Health says the spraying takes place between 9 p.m. and midnight each day, unless it’s raining or too windy.

Residents with respiratory ailments are advised to take precautions; more at whbc.com

Beekeepers are also advised to check the entire schedule.

Here’s the schedule from the health department:

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 – 22
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JUNE 23 & 24
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – TUESDAY, JUNE 27 & 28
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits

