Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Standoff Situation Ends in Arrest

November 29, 2022 7:40AM EST
Share
Canton Standoff Situation Ends in Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old man is in the Stark County jail, facing charges in connection with a standoff situation in Canton Monday evening.

City police used tear gas to flush Percy Cooper from a house in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW.

He was holed up there after the mother of his child called police.

Police initially came to the house where the woman says Cooper had pointed a gun at her.

She managed to jump out a window.

The SWAT team was also activated.

Popular Posts

1

Elon Musk Asking Employees To Commit To “Hardcore” Work
2

This Kid Is An Instant Legend Driving a Pink Toy Jeep To The Store
3

Update On Jay Leno’s Burn Injuries
4

Dad Hilariously Celebrates Getting Taylor Swift Tickets
5

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest Expanding To Disneyland