Canton Standoff Situation Ends in Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old man is in the Stark County jail, facing charges in connection with a standoff situation in Canton Monday evening.

City police used tear gas to flush Percy Cooper from a house in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW.

He was holed up there after the mother of his child called police.

Police initially came to the house where the woman says Cooper had pointed a gun at her.

She managed to jump out a window.

The SWAT team was also activated.