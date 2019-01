(WHBC) – How to move snow and frozen slush off of the wider streets in Canton?

The city’s street department is using 22 snow plows starting early Sunday morning, putting ten of them in tandems of two plows each to clear the wider streets in the city.

Once the primary roadways are cleared sometime on Sunday, crews will move to the side streets.

After clearing the side streets Sunday, the department hopes to hit the alley ways with their smaller vehicles by Monday evening.