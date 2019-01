(WHBC) – The Canton Street Department had 15 snow plows on the city’s streets on Saturday afternoon, moving snow and dropping salt.

The department is also responsible for Routes 30 and 62 in the city.

The plan for the heavy overnight snow is to send out 22 trucks at 3 a.m. Sunday.

There will be five tandems of two trucks each, pushing the snow off the wider streets like Cleveland and Market Avenues.

Once the primary roadways are cleared sometime Sunday, crews will move to the side streets.