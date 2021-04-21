Canton Symphony Returns To Live Performances Starting Next Month
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Symphony Orchestra has scheduled its first in-person performance in 15 months.
it’s Sunday May 23rd at 7:30 at Umstaddt Hall.
Those not wishing to attend in person can do so virtually, as seating is limited.
Here’s a portion of the release from the orchestra:
It has been 15 months since we have been able to perform for a live audience in Umstattd Hall. During this time, we have anxiously been awaiting the opportunity to perform responsibly – both for the safety of our musicians and patrons as well as the financial well-being of the organization. The time is now. While we are only able to open to a limited capacity, we are excited for the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience once again.
Please note, we will be observing the guidelines issued by the State of Ohio to prevent exposure to COVID-19. These procedures will include requiring temperature checks upon arrival and maintaining six feet of distance between patrons not of the same household. Masks are required at all times inside the building. No exceptions.
Tickets: $20, $30, and $50
Virtual: $10
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall
2323 17th St. NW
Canton, OH 44708
PROGRAM:
Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A Major