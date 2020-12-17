      Weather Alert

Canton Teen Continues Toy Drive for Akron Children’s Patients

Dec 17, 2020 @ 4:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old Canton girl is at it again, full of the real spirit of Christmas.

Despite a lifetime of medical issues, Sophia Montgomery continues her toy drive, Sophie’s Stocking Stuffers.

She tells Channel 3 whatever she gets, she passes out to the kids at Akron Children’s Hospital.

That’s where she was four years ago when she went into heart failure.

Her time there inspired her to start the annual drive.

Popular Posts
taylor swift
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Superfan McKinley Reviews Taylor's New Album
Time Reveals Finalists For 2020 Person Of The Year
Of Course 2020 Would End With A Geomagnetic Storm
taylor swift
Are Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore' Actually Part Of A Trilogy?
Zorro Getting Female-Led Reboot On NBC From Robert Rodriguez And Sofia Vergara