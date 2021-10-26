Canton Toddler Dies after finding Gun
A 22 month old boy is dead after he was shot when he found a gun at a home on Royal Avenue NE. Canton Police say Brandon Owens was taken to the hospital where staff tried to save the child but could not. Officers say after their investigation it appears the boy and another child who was almost three years old, found an unsecured firearm – it was discharged, striking Owens.
Canton Police add they remind everyone that unsecured firearms should not be kept where children have access to them. They call it a preventable tragedy. Gun locks are available free of charge at most law enforcement agencies.