Canton Township Bar Keeps Its Liquor License
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Turns out what was thought of as a nuisance bar in Canton Township was the victim of a lot of circumstances.
So the Brick City Lounge in the 2800 block of 8th Street NE will be keeping its liquor permit, winning a victory in Columbus last week.
It happened because of support from 300 customers and from Canton political leaders.
Attorney for the owners Jeff Jakmides says calls to police for “shots fired at Brick City” usually originated elsewhere, like in a local wooded area.
Jakmides says the win at the Liquor Control Commission was a “great victory”.
There was the fatal shooting of 41-year-old bar manager Jason Calhoun in 2019.
But the owners say Calhoun was like family.
In fact, his mother still works for the establishment.
Jakmides says Brick City is largely a neighborhood bar serving African American customers, causing little trouble.
The bar does have additional entrance requirements now in order to keep things safe.