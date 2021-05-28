Canton Township FD Investigators Looking for Scrap Fire Cause
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department continues investigating for the cause of a massive scrap fire that sent heavy black smoke over the nearby area for several hours on Wednesday.
Actually, crews were at the scene at PSC Metals on Varley Avenue near Gambrinus Avenue SW for nearly 12 hours, pouring water on the large debris pile.
A massive pile of metal and junk car debris was in flames.
Ten other fire departments and the Canton Township road department assisted, including hauling water to the scene.
No injuries were reported.