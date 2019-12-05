      Weather Alert

Canton Ushers In Holiday with Light Up Downtown

Dec 5, 2019 @ 6:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday night is Light Up Downtown night in Canton.

It all starts at 6 p.m. with a Stage Show at Market Avenue and 2nd Street N.

Dozens of businesses along Market including 1480 WHBC will have goodies to give away.

There are also carriage rides around the downtown.

The Hall of Fame Ice Rink will open after the 6 p.m. show.

Fireworks are at 6:45.

Street Closing

2pm: Market Avenue N will shut down between Tusc and 6th Street; most of the side streets will close too.

4pm: Market S will close down to the WHBC building.

5pm: Tusc in the immediate downtown area.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!