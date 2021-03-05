      Weather Alert

Canton Utility Increase Helping to Pay for Two Major Water Facility Upgrades

Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That $1.65 utilities increase for the average Canton resident kicks in at the end of the month, but 85-cents from that monthly increase is going to the water department for some major projects.

An estimated $25- to 30-million renovation of the Sugar Creek Plant and Wellfield south of Navarre.

That plant was built in 1961 and hasn’t seen a major renovation since.

60-percent of the city’s water comes from that aquifer.

And the Cromer Water Storage Tank on Cromer Avenue NW near 30th Street can use about a $5 million upgrade.

That distribution facility dating back to 1918 holds 15 million gallons of water.

Work will be done over the next few years.

