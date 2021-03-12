      Weather Alert

Canton Water: How to Make Renovations, Keep Water Flowing

Mar 12, 2021 @ 3:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So how do you do major repairs on two major Canton Water Department facilities, and keep the H2O flowing?

The department is working on that, as they plan for repairs at the Sugar Creek Plant and Wellfield south of Navarre and the underground Cromer Water Storage Tank on Cromer Avenue NW near 30th Street.

Residents will soon be paying a seven-percent rate increase to pay for the estimated $35 million in projects.

The work may require another seven-percent increase next year.

