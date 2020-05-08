      Breaking News
Canton Woman Arrested, Two Men Sought in Drug-Deal-Turned-Rape

May 8, 2020 @ 4:22am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 43-year-old Canton woman is charged with complicity to felonious assault and other charges in a drug-deal-turned-violent late last month in the city.

Brandy Ingram was arrested Wednesday.

Two men involved in the crimes are being sought.

Police and court records indicate Ingram and the men arranged a drug deal at a house on Gilmore Avenue NW.

A woman was beaten unconscious and raped by the other suspects during the theft of drugs.

