Canton Woman Charged with Murdering Toddler Son
A 19-month old Canton boy is dead and police say it stemmed from a domestic incident in which the child’s mother assaulted him with several pieces of furniture.
Kevin Walker, Jr. was found by police under several pieces of furniture after being told by the mother, 24-year old Mary Guarendi-Walker of Maple Avenue NE, he had been murdered in his home.
Police responded to the area of 1924 Maple Avenue, NE because of a call on a report of a woman who was nude walking in that area. When police approached her that’s when she told them about her son. Officers rushed to the address and made entry through an unlocked window and discovered a small child beneath several large pieces of furniture.
The child was unconscious with apparent severe head and body trauma, Officers immediately transported the child to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Guarendi-Walker is charged with Murder. 29-year old Kevin Walker of the same address is charged with obstructing justice. They continue to investigate.