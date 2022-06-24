Canton Woman Deemed Competent in Sex Case
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The young Canton woman accused of sexually assaulting older residents of The Inn at University Village has been determined to be mentally competent to stand trial.
23-year-old Tiara Ford was indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition charges back in March.
Psychological evaluations were done in the case.
Massillon police say the State Tested Nursing Aide had sexual relations with two men and a woman at the Massillon nursing home during 2020 and 2021.
Police records indicate she even recorded some of the acts with her phone.