Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court.

27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault and other charges.

Court records indicate the Canton woman climbed through a window of the 32-year-old victim’s home back in June and hit her in the face several times.

She required hospital treatment.

Carafelli has resigned from the fire department.

She had been on paid leave.