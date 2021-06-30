      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Gets 15 to Life in Stabbing Death of Akron Woman

Jun 30, 2021 @ 5:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton woman accused of stabbing an Akron woman to death last June will do 15-years to life in prison.

33-year-old Cher Wagner was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

A jury found her guilty of murder last month.

Prosecutors say Wagner and 41-year-old Kelly Avery were arguing and fighting at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron.

They say Wagner later chased Avery down and stabbed her in the chest.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is
Subway Says New York Times' DNA Tests Can't Prove Tuna is Fake
Netflix Has Created a Dating Show Where People Wear Animal Prosthetics
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Breaking Down The Britney Spears Testimony
Jonas Brothers Perform Free Concert At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Connect With Us Listen To Us On