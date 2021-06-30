Canton Woman Gets 15 to Life in Stabbing Death of Akron Woman
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton woman accused of stabbing an Akron woman to death last June will do 15-years to life in prison.
33-year-old Cher Wagner was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
A jury found her guilty of murder last month.
Prosecutors say Wagner and 41-year-old Kelly Avery were arguing and fighting at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron.
They say Wagner later chased Avery down and stabbed her in the chest.