      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City’s ‘Light Up’ Event

Apr 2, 2022 @ 8:03am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton woman will spend three years in prison for creating a panic at a family-oriented event last year.

This, after she fired a weapon in a crowd of people attending the “Light Up Downtown” event in Canton last December.

Quanita Cundiff pleaded guilty to a felony ‘discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise’ charge.

Cundiff says she was in a group of people at Market Avenue N and 4th Street when people started shoving.

She then pulled out a gun and fired several shots in the air.

Popular Posts
Music notes: Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more
Silk Sonic And Carrie Underwood Added To Grammy Performers
Måneskin adds additional dates, moves to larger venues for upcoming North American headline tour
Pitbull tells college students “Do something with your life that others weren’t able to do”
Kelly Clarkson plans on celebrating turning 40 all summer long
Connect With Us Listen To Us On