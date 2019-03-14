Canton Woman Ticketed for “Dodging Potholes”

Pothole season has been rough this year. We’ve all had to dodge a road crater or two. But this woman got fined for it! Alanna Corns swerved in order to dodge a pothole, and a cop pulled her over and cited her for it! It even said on the ticket that she was cited for “dodging potholes.” Her car was recently damaged after hitting one, so she has been doing her best to avoid hitting more potholes, so the problems with her car don’t become worse.

That ticket could cost her $150 to $250.

SOURCE: FOX8.COM